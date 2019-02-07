LIVE RADAR: Rain turning to snow as temps plummet to single digits by Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5125664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Freezing rain overnight left trees coated in ice Thursday morning in McHenry County.

Get ready for another arctic blast. Rain will change over to snow across the Chicago area Thursday as temperatures plummet to the single digits by Friday.An area of low pressure will keep the weather pattern unsettled over the next 24 to 48 hours, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Rain and even thunderstorms are possible south of the city on Thursday, where highs will be near 60. Northern suburbs will only see high temperatures in the mid-30s.Across the area, temperatures will come crashing down Thursday night. By Friday morning, temperatures across the Chicago area will be in the single digits, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -5 degrees.Freezing rain left trees coated in ice Thursday morning in McHenry County. The conditions led to residents slipping and sliding trying to get to their cars.Cathy Nisbet barely made it to the end of her Crystal Lake driveway without slipping and falling. Most of McHenry County is covered in a beautiful but dangerous sheet of ice."Crystal Lake is one of those unique areas, that if it's gonna have weather anywhere in the northwest suburbs, it's gonna be here," she said.An overnight storm brought some heavy rain which froze, crystallizing trees and weighing branches down to the point where some snapped. A large limb landed on top of a house along Eugene Street. Further up the road, Tom Dahl ran a generator after a tree took down this power line in his backyard."My kids woke me up about 5 in the morning when their internet and power went out so they said we don't have any power, so I went out and looked out the back window and saw that the tree fell on the line and now I have no power," Dahl said.As of 10:30 a.m., ComEd said they have 6.800 customers without power in McHenry County. The storm even knocked out power to McHenry radio station 105.5 WZSR FM. ComEd said Thursday morning they had restored power to more than 14,000 customers in McHenry County.Salt trucks made several rounds struggling to keep the ice at bay. Meanwhile, Heather Azzarello is using her driveway as a skating rink, but she's concerned for her 8-year-old daughter's safety."I worry about her coming out here and slipping and falling and prematurely losing a tooth or something, but yeah, getting in and out of the driveway, and if I have any other kids come by that need a ride to school, then I worry about them too," Azzarello said.was in effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.