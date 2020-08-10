Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe storms bring high winds, storm damage throughout Chicago area

Derecho prompted cascade of tornado, thunderstorm warnings; High Wind Warning effect until 7 p.m.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms with the risk of high, strong winds up to 100 miles per hour are moving through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing with it widespread reports of storm damage.

WATCH: Storm Damage in Joliet


Strong storms downed trees and branches in the Joliet area Monday afternoon.


A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and High Wind Warning were issued by the National Weather Service Monday until 7 p.m., covering the entirety of northeast Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power throughout Illinois due to the storms. ComEd said more than 117,000 customers are without power in their service area as of 5 p.m.

In Plainfield and Joliet, police said they have received multiple calls about power lines and trees down, as well as flooding, car crashes and road blockages.





WATCH: Storm downs massive tree in Lincoln Park


Severe storms and extremely strong winds downed a massive tree in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.



Winds over 80 miles per hour have been recorded, and there are widespread reports of storm damage, downed trees and power outages.

Called a derecho, the rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

WATCH: Transformer explodes in Westchester


Video of a transformer explosion in Westchester, the result of strong storms moving through Illinois Monday afternoon.





Severe Thunderstorm Risk categories range from marginal to high.



The winds will continue even after the strongest storms move out of the area, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected to continue through the night.

The derecho lasted several hours as it tore across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. A scientist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado. Officials in the Iowa cities of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown say the damage is extensive.

FULL FORECAST

The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
