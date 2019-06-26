Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on an increasing potential for severe weather to develop across the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of Illinois is under a "slight" risk for severe weather to develop Wednesday. Areas along Lake Michigan are under a lesser, "marginal" risk for severe weather.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



The greatest chance for isolated storms to develop is south and west of the city between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m., ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

While many areas won't see any rain, the greatest risks with any storms that do turn severe will be hail and gusty winds.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countykankakee countywill countylake county indianaporter countythunderstormstormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
Man secretly drugged, raped woman for years before she realized
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Robots could take 20M manufacturing jobs by 2030, says report
Show More
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Fired man kills 2 employees and himself at Calif. Ford dealership
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing in sexual assault case
Chicago Cares offers volunteer opportunities
More TOP STORIES News