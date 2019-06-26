Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of Illinois is under a "slight" risk for severe weather to develop Wednesday. Areas along Lake Michigan are under a lesser, "marginal" risk for severe weather.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
The greatest chance for isolated storms to develop is south and west of the city between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m., ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.
While many areas won't see any rain, the greatest risks with any storms that do turn severe will be hail and gusty winds.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?