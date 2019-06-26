Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on an increasing potential for severe weather to develop across the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and evening.According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of Illinois is under a "slight" risk for severe weather to develop Wednesday. Areas along Lake Michigan are under a lesser, "marginal" risk for severe weather.The greatest chance for isolated storms to develop is south and west of the city between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m., ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.While many areas won't see any rain, the greatest risks with any storms that do turn severe will be hail and gusty winds.