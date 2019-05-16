Chicago Weather LIVE Radar: Severe storms sweep through city, suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5304052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5304107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A storm that swept through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon took down a large tree in southwest suburban Oswego.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5260216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You may think a funnel cloud and a tornado are one and the same, but they actually mean different things.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms moving into the Chicago area prompted severe weather warnings Thursday afternoon - and more severe weather is possible later in the day.A Tornado Warning was issued for Kane and Kendall counties earlier Thursday, but expired as of 12:22 p.m.This first round of storms that prompted severe weather warnings moved into northern Illinois shortly after 11 a.m. and swept through the Chicago area.The storm lasted about 15 minutes in Sandwich, Illinois, which is about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.There were no reports of damage in Sandwich. But about 20 miles east, in Oswego, the storm toppled a large tree in front of Roy Taylor's house.A security camera recorded video of the tree coming down. Taylor is glad it didn't fall toward his home.He was making his lunch when the storm blew in. Before he could decide whether he should take shelter in his bathroom, the sky started to lighten up again."It got darker than I have ever seen it get dark before. The wind was as strong as I've ever seen wind before," Taylor said. "I looked out here and this 100-year-old tree or whatever fell down and nobody heard anything."A second round of storms is expected to impact the area Thursday evening.Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees Thursday afternoon, which will fuel the potential for severe storms during the evening hours.The best chance for severe storms to develop will be between 6 p.m. and midnight, Butler said. The primary threat with any storms that develop will be large hail and high winds.After the storms roll through, Friday morning will be foggy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s.