LIVE RADAR: Snow, sleet and freezing rain to impact Chicago PM rush hour

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to create a messy Tuesday evening commute in the Chicago area, with hundreds of flight and classes being canceled.

Several spin-outs on the roads were reported Tuesday afternoon as freezing drizzle and rain started to fall. In Chicago, the precipitation will switch to rain between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The precipitation will remain primarily rain overnight into Wednesday as temperatures will hold steady just a couple degrees above freezing.

However, the worst conditions are expected further north, closer to the Wisconsin border, where a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain will fall throughout the evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Several inches of snow - between 1 and 6 six inches, more as you travel north - are expected by Wednesday morning in Lake and McHenry counties, and, to a lesser degree, northern parts of Cook and Kane counties.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Boone County in Illinois, and Kenosha, Racine, Walworth counties in Wisconsin until noon Wednesday.
The advisory is in effect until midnight for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. For LaSalle, Livingston counties, the advisory expires at 9 p.m.

For Lake (Ill.) and McHenry counties, the advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and for Jasper, Lake (Ind.), Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Because of the advisory, the Lakefront Trail between Oak St. and Ohio St. and the Navy Pier Flyover is closed.


As of 1:45 p.m., 358 flights were cancelled at O'Hare International Airport, where average delays were 52 minutes. At Midway Airport, another 61 flights were cancelled and average delays were 47 minutes.

Monday morning, freezing rain will fall across the Chicago area and then switch over to snow during the morning commute and end mid-day.

Temperatures will drop Wednesday. Morning temps will be in the mid- to low 30s, but be in the low 20s by 5 p.m.

Then, hold onto your hats and gloves, temps will drop down into the teens and single digits for the rest of the week.
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
