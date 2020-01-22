Weather

Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't put away those shovels yet, Chicago! The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is forecasting measurable snow for the third weekend in a row.

Meteorologist Tracy Butler said light snow will begin falling Wednesday night and will continue almost uninterrupted through the day on Saturday.

SNOW TIMELINE: Storm timing, snow accumulations over the next 3 days
Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour, Butler said, which could make for a slippery commute. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.

Overnight into Friday, Butler said the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago.

RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500

Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



By Saturday morning, nearly half a foot of snow will have accumulated in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts.

The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.
Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

