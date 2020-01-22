Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches possible

Meteorologist Tracy Butler said light snow will begin falling Wednesday night and will continue almost uninterrupted through the day on Saturday.
Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour, Butler said, which could make for a slippery commute. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.
Overnight into Friday, Butler said the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago.
By Saturday morning, nearly half a foot of snow will have accumulated in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts.
The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.
Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.
The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.
