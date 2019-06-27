Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms with lightning, some hail, rain pop up Wednesday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms, some with the potential to become severe, developed across the Chicago area Wednesday evening, moving quickly to the southeast.Storms brought rain, some hail, lightning and wind to the area, particularly in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.NIPSCO said 2,356 of their customers were without power due to the storms as of 10 p.m. ComEd reported 324 customers without power in the Chicago region and 774 customers without power in DuPage County as of 10 p.m.While many areas won't see any rain, the greatest risks with any storms that do turn severe will be hail and gusty winds.