Weather

Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms with lightning, some hail, rain pop up Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms, some with the potential to become severe, developed across the Chicago area Wednesday evening, moving quickly to the southeast.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Storms brought rain, some hail, lightning and wind to the area, particularly in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

NIPSCO said 2,356 of their customers were without power due to the storms as of 10 p.m. ComEd reported 324 customers without power in the Chicago region and 774 customers without power in DuPage County as of 10 p.m.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



While many areas won't see any rain, the greatest risks with any storms that do turn severe will be hail and gusty winds.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countykankakee countywill countylake county indianaporter countythunderstormstormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville, $10K reward offered
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
DCFS accused of keeping children inside makeshift shelters in city offices
MacKenzie Lueck case: Salt Lake police serving search warrant
Democrats rail against economy-for-the-rich in first debate
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very warm Thursday
Show More
Teen riding bicycle shot, killed in Humboldt Park: police
Hawk chick rescued, returned to nest in Medinah yard
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
FAA pilots find new flaw with Boeing 737 Max: Sources
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
More TOP STORIES News