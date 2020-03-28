Chicago Accuweather Alert: Tornado Watch issued for parts of Chicago area with large hail, high winds possible

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6059220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry has the latest on the severe weather alert in our area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team has declared Saturday an Accuweather Alert Day as the Chicago area braces for severe storms this weekend.A Tornado Watch has been issued for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle and Livingston counties until Sunday at 2 a.m.According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is under a "enhanced" risk for severe weather with the probability of numerous widespread severe storms, including areas to the south and west. South east of Chicago are under a "moderate" risk for severe storms.ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the severe storm risk is mainly along and south of I-88, with the greatest tornado threat far west.Schwarz said severe weather is anticipated between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tornadoes are possible near I-39 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.A few showers and storms are taking shape in some counties north of the Chicago area early Saturday night, but there's limited to no severe threat in these cases, according to meteorologist Cheryl Scott.Scott said cloud cover and dropping temperatures near Chicago's lakefront have helped lessen the threat, but severe weather is still expected to increase later in the evening.ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said these are not your "garden variety" severe storms we typically see this time of year, but instead a once in every 2-3 year setup."I'm not even saying strong storms are possible. I'm not even saying they are likely, I'm saying we will see severe storm warnings later on this afternoon," Dutra said. "With the setup we have, there is a very high likelihood strong, like 2-inch hail, potentially some even stronger tornadoes being drop out of it."The Chicago-area hasn't seen a rare "high" risk storm threat since 2013.Some southwest suburbs could see temperatures near 70, but Chicago and its northern suburbs can expect temperatures in the 50s and cooler.The greatest risks in any storms that develop are heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and even tornadoes, according to the ABC7 team.For eastern counties, the threat of weather could even be extended to midnight, Dutra said.Sunday is also expected to be windy with gusts reaching near 50 mph.