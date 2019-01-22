EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5101079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Due to hazardous weather conditions, the lakefront trails between Oak St. and Ohio St. and the Navy Pier Flyover will remain closed until further notice.

*Please check back for updates. #ChiLFT — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) January 22, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the Chicago area for Tuesday, which could cause a messy evening commute.The advisory is in effect until midnight for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. For LaSalle, Livingston counties, the advisory expires at 9 p.m.For Lake (Ill.) and McHenry counties, the advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and for Jasper, Lake (Ind.), Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.Snow and sleet are expected to fall mid-day throughout most of the Chicago area and then transition to freezing rain and rain.The transition will happen at between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the southern suburbs, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the city and to the north after that.As of 1:45 p.m., 358 flights were cancelled at O'Hare International Airport, where average delays were 52 minutes. At Midway Airport, another 61 flights were cancelled and average delays were 47 minutes.Because of the advisory, the Lakefront Trail between Oak St. and Ohio St. and the Navy Pier Flyover is closed.