Chicago Weather: Up to 16 inches of snow fall near lake in latest winter storm | Watch live

It's been a fierce February, as this latest blast of snow has been coupled with brutal cold. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation after the storm to open up resources.
Chicago officials continue to ask residents not to go outside unless they need to and to check on their neighbors.
The weather had caused almost 60 flight cancellations at both O'Hare and Midway airports as of Tuesday morning.
The highest snow totals are expected in Chicago and Cook County, as well as areas along Lake Michigan, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.
By early Tuesday, the far western suburbs had only seen about 2 to 6 inches of snow, while some south suburbs saw 6 to 10 inches. Near the lake, in Chicago and Northwest Indiana, there was anywhere from 10 to 18 inches of snow, ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.
Valparaiso, Midway and the South Loop had seen about 16 inches, while Oak Lawn and Forest Park had 13 inches. Elmhurst had 8 inches.
WATCH: Latest snow totals across area
Road conditions remained hazardous in the city and much of the surrounding area through the morning as plows worked to keep up with the amount of snow that fell. Chicago Streets and Sanitation plows began clearing arterial roads Monday night, and will continue to prioritize those roads, followed by residential streets. The snow is removed to predetermined city-owned lots, prioritizing piles around schools, hospitals, fire departments and police stations. The city does not plow alleys.
So far this month, there has been almost 12 inches of snow, but there have been 43.4 inches so far this season, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said Tuesday morning. The season total is the snowiest since 2018 to 2019.
Tuesday also marked nine consecutive days with measurable snow falling at O'Hare, tying the record streak set in February 2018. And with more snow predicted Wednesday afternoon, it would make 10 in a row, setting a new record.
Tuesday is 12th day in a row with temperatures below freezing, too.
Monday began with a very intense band of snow draped across northern Cook County, according to Scott.
CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
The heaviest snow was forecast to fall between 6 p.m. and midnight as a winter storm system coming from Texas spread into the area Monday evening.
FULL LIST | Chicago area school closings
Heavy snow, bitter cold create dangerous driving conditions
Heavy snow, gusty winds and the bitter cold temperatures created dangerous driving conditions on surface streets and interstates alike.
At the Lake Forest Oasis off Interstate 294, the roads looked like a mess early Tuesday morning. But conditions were not much better across the area.
On the Northwest Side, near Nagle and Bryn Mawr avenues, snow drifts were so high drivers were getting stuck.
The Kennedy Expressway was also snow-packed overnight, but those who opted for public transportation had to trudge through heavy snow to get there.
The Dan Ryan Expressway looked similar, with cars struggling with slick conditions near 55th Street.
Many private plows were hard at work clearing the snow near the University of Chicago campus early Tuesday, too.
Illinois State Police said that as of 8:15 p.m. Monday, they'd responded to 135 different crashes across the Chicago area and helped about 60 drivers since midnight.
"The biggest concern was when it started snowing heavy and everyone was moving real slow, I couldn't keep the snow off my windshield," driver Steve Martin said.
The city of Chicago deployed more than 300 snow vehicles and have asked drivers to slow down in the treacherous conditions. And with all the snow recently, the city said it does have plans in place, if needed, to dump that snow in designated areas to get those piles out of the neighborhoods.
"The main focus will be on arterial streets, so those of you who are on residential streets, just please be patient," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and we are ready to make sure that our city continues to function even in this extreme weather circumstance."
The snow fell so intensely, all plows could really do is make way for more snow.
"We've got over 3 feet of snow, and when it comes down in bunches, it makes it very difficult," said Doug Halverson, a plow operator with Arctic Snow and Ice.
White-out conditions reported along Chicago's lakefront
In Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, the wind whipped off the lake along Sheridan Road, creating intense blowing snow conditions.
A few blocks west of the lake, it's a completely different story: The winds are much calmer and there's hardly any snow. The snow caught some off guard.
"I just came out from the 'burbs, and the 'burbs there was nothing," said Courtney Podczerwinski. "And then you come down here by the lake, and it's completely nuts."
Gas line fire shoots flames into sky in Highland Park
The lake-effect snow band dropped several inches of snow along Chicago's North Shore Monday afternoon. At one point, Wilmette saw 2.6 inches of snow fall in one hour.
The scene was similar in Andersonville early Tuesday, but arterial roads like Clark Street were driveable.
Berwyn Avenue had a thick layer of snow after the storm dropped several more inches of snow on top of areas that have already been hit hard in the last few weeks.
Side streets were covered, and Andersonville residents have been forced off some of the sidewalks.
"Yeah because I can't, I can't on the sidewalk. It's too much snow," Carlos Alvarado said.
Ken Rozanski's fingers were freezing as he tried to dig his car out Tuesday morning.
"I guess you gotta do it a little bit at a time, and take a break and go in and try to keep warm," he said.
But the storm did spark kindness, as several neighbors helped a woman push her car down Berwyn and onto Clark.
Sandra Derrig used the bus instead.
"It just reminds me of when I first moved here 30 years ago, when the snow would be this tall and I'm this tall and it's like 'how am I supposed to get over it?'" she said.
Weather also affected the CTA early Tuesday, as the Purple, Yellow, Red and Orange lines were having switching problems.
In a statement, the transit agency said, "Because of overnight weather conditions, CTA is experiencing some service issues on the rail system, including switching issues at Howard and Midway stations which are impacting the movement of trains. CTA personnel are working to restore regular service as soon as possible. Free shuttle buses are providing connecting service to customers in the affected area."
The Brown, Orange an Pink lines continued to operate with major delays later Tuesday morning, while service on the Purple and Yellow lines remained suspended.
And Metra experienced multiple delays Tuesday morning, as vehicles got stuck on the snow-packed tracks, including a snow plow at Winthrop Harbor on the Union Pacific North Line. But the commuter rail is warning riders that there will likely be delays during the evening rush hour due to continuing weather conditions.
Meanwhile dogs like Charlie, with his short legs and snow-covered snout, couldn't care less. This is his kind of weather.
"He likes to plow, and last time it snowed we called him Charlie the snow plow because he was going through the tire tracks in the street," Charlie's owner Ginger Tunzi said.
And nothing was going to stop Amanda Dykema's morning run.
"Yeah it's a lot of snow, and it's pretty cold so it's a double whammy," she said.
In Highland Park, flames shot into the sky on Green Bay Road where the city said a contractor ripped open the gas line with a Bobcat. Highland Park officials said ComEd is working with North Shore Gas to repair the line.
Evanston blared its tornado sirens to warn people to get their cars off main roads for a snow route parking ban, and Niles residents received a voicemail and text message warning people the worst of the storm was coming.
Lake-effect snow piles up in Northwest Indiana
Heavy snow also hit northwest Indiana, where white-out conditions were observed at Marquette Park Beach in Gary.
The Indiana Department of Transportation deployed 1,100 plow trucks on the roadways Monday night.
Gary Public Schools students have been told to stay home Tuesday. It was supposed to be their first day back in the classroom since last March, but they'll now have to wait until Thursday.
Several Cook County vaccination sites will be closed Tuesday due to the winter storm, officials said. Vaccinations will continue at Stroger Hospital, Provident Hospital and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, but all other locations, including large-scale sites, will be closed.
Officials said anyone who is already scheduled for an appointment will be contacted and rescheduled for another appointment this week.
Mobile COVID-19 testing sites were closed Monday due to extreme cold; however, community-based testing sites remained open.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, there have been more than half a dozen hypothermia-related deaths so far this winter season. Frostbite and weather-related injuries are also climbing.
To locate a warming center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.
The city also has dozens of other locations where people can seek shelter during the day, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, public libraries, Park District locations and local police departments
The city is also asking people to shovel and salt in front of their homes and businesses and to check on neighbors. The city urged people not to shovel snow off rooftops, as it is a great way to get hurt. Officials say if your home is heated properly, some of that snow will melt.
Fire officials also remind people to make sure their smoke detectors are working -- citing a recent rash of fatal fires and offering a reminder not to use stoves for heat and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.