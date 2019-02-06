WEATHER

LIVE STORM TRACKER: Chicago Weather: Freezing rain possible overnight before temps plummet Thursday

LIVE RADAR: Freezing rain possible before temps plummet Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area could see more freezing rain and ice Wednesday night before the mild air moves out and temperatures plummet on Thursday.

CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Freezing drizzle is expected to fall across areas north and west of the city - the same areas that also saw freezing rain on Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Use caution if you're traveling through these areas Wednesday evening, where a light glaze of ice is possible on surface streets and sidewalks. These areas could see accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch of ice, with some seeing as much as a quarter of an inch.

RELATED: Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
EMBED More News Videos

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.



An area of low pressure will keep the weather pattern unsettled over the next 24 to 48 hours, Mowry said. Rain and even thunderstorms are possible south of the city on Thursday, where highs will be near 60. Northern suburbs will only see high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Across the area, temperatures will come crashing down Thursday night, and any rain will change over to light snow. By Friday morning, temperatures across the Chicago area will be in the single digits, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -5 degrees.

Click here for school, library closings
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericewinter stormwinter weatherweatherCook CountyDuPage CountyDeKalb CountyGrundy CountyMcHenry CountyWill CountyKane CountyKendall CountyLaSalle County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
Woman, 88, rescued after water main break floods basement on NW Side
More weather
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE TRACK: Ice Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area
Wilmington residents return to homes after flooding from melting Kankakee River ice jam
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, with freezing rain to the north, far west
More Weather
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run laid to rest, suspect appears in court
Joliet police shot, killed man while investigating bank robbery
IL construction unions sue opioid manufacturers, distributors, prescribers
2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while executing search warrant
'The Doodler': New sketch of serial killer that terrorized San Francisco in 1970s to be released
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Show More
MSI's Black Creativity program celebrates African American innovation
Mendoza says she didn't know she was headline guest for Ald. Moreno fundraiser
Wilmington residents return to homes after flooding from melting Kankakee River ice jam
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
More News