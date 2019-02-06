EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5124405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

The Chicago area could see more freezing rain and ice Wednesday night before the mild air moves out and temperatures plummet on Thursday.Freezing drizzle is expected to fall across areas north and west of the city - the same areas that also saw freezing rain on Tuesday night.is in effect for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.Use caution if you're traveling through these areas Wednesday evening, where a light glaze of ice is possible on surface streets and sidewalks. These areas could see accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch of ice, with some seeing as much as a quarter of an inch.An area of low pressure will keep the weather pattern unsettled over the next 24 to 48 hours, Mowry said. Rain and even thunderstorms are possible south of the city on Thursday, where highs will be near 60. Northern suburbs will only see high temperatures in the mid-30s.Across the area, temperatures will come crashing down Thursday night, and any rain will change over to light snow. By Friday morning, temperatures across the Chicago area will be in the single digits, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -5 degrees.