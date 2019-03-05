LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Homeless take shelter as city records coldest March high temp since 1890

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5107857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temperatures are expected to fall dangerously low Tuesday through Friday, with wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings in effect.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A blast of Arctic cold has caused temperatures to plummet across the Chicago area Monday, and the cold will linger for the next few days.A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect most of the Chicago area in Illinois Monday morning, with wind chills as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.The recorded high for Monday was 12 degrees, which broke the record cold high temperature of 17 degrees set back in 1890, 129 years ago.The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of -3 degrees, the coldest observed temperature in Chicago during March since 2002, when it was -7 degrees on March 4. It is only the 17th subzero temperature in March since 1871 and well below the average low temperature of 26 degrees.While the homeless living in the tent city near the Dan Ryan Expressway and Roosevelt can go to shelters or police stations that serve as warming centers, many are afraid to.But as the frigid cold lingers through the first week of March, homeless advocates and people living in the tent city area are concerned that city or state authorities will shut down the encampment - so a few good Samaritans are stepping in."A lot of rumors that they're going to get rid of all the tents and fence it off for sure no official word no everybody statement but we're planning for the future," volunteer Michael Lyp said.Five volunteers pooled resources to bring them to the Super 8 motel in North Lake."We got together when we knew the cold snap was coming and said, hey, let's bring them away from downtown Chicago and get them out of the way from what they're used to and get them somewhere where we can get them a fresh start," Lyp said."We have, I want to say, 19 people right now. We have probably 10 or 11 rooms right now," volunteer Eric Henderson said.The volunteers paid for the rooms out of pocket and delivered pizza to the homeless they put up during their lunch breaks- but that's not all."We stay with them overnight. We're not just putting them in a hotel. It's not a free for all," Lyp said.The volunteers said they brought a volunteer who had been living in a tent city since he was 13 to a center to seek sobriety. So far, there's no word on the future of the tent city.The high for Monday will be 12 degrees, which would break the record for lowest high temperature for the day of 17 degrees set in 1890.Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.