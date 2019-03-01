EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5162897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Don't expect any spring-like weather just yet. March is roaring into the Chicago area with bitter cold temperatures forecast through the first week of the month.While the mercury will rise above freezing on Friday, we could see temperatures below zero over the weekend. Sunday's low is forecast to be -1 degree, with a high of 21. By Monday, the high will only be 12 degrees with lows near zero.Snow is expected this weekend as well. The Chicago area will see flurries and snow showers late Friday night, with a dusting to an inch possible north of the city. Areas south of the city could pick up an inch or two of snow on Sunday as well.