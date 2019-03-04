WEATHER

LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect

LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold moves into Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures plummeted Sunday night, bringing another blast of Arctic cold for the next few days.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect most of the Chicago area in Illinois until 9 a.m. Monday, and will remain in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.
Find a Chicago area warming center near you

The high for Monday will be 12 degrees, which would break the record low high temperature for the day of 17 degrees set in 1890.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

The cold will bring dangerous wind chills, as low as -20 degrees for the morning commute. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.


RELATED: Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
EMBED More News Videos

Lake Michigan was about 32 degrees when the 4,200 participants charged in.



Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowicecoldChicagoIllinoisIndianaWisconsinCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaWill CountyMcHenry CountyKane County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold coming Sunday night, lingers until Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
Woman, 22, fatally shot in head in Englewood, police say
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident in Plano
10 people attack H&M security guard, Chicago police say
New Metra reverse-commute service begins Monday
Boy, 17, to face murder charges in case of 2 missing teens
Show More
Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally at Navy Pier
6 shot inside private club on South Side
Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
More News