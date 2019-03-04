EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5165315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lake Michigan was about 32 degrees when the 4,200 participants charged in.

Temperatures plummeted Sunday night, bringing another blast of Arctic cold for the next few days.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect most of the Chicago area in Illinois until 9 a.m. Monday, and will remain in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.The high for Monday will be 12 degrees, which would break the record low high temperature for the day of 17 degrees set in 1890.The cold will bring dangerous wind chills, as low as -20 degrees for the morning commute. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.