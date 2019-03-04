CHICAGO (WLS) --Temperatures plummeted Sunday night, bringing another blast of Arctic cold for the next few days.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect most of the Chicago area in Illinois until 9 a.m. Monday, and will remain in effect for McHenry County until 11 a.m. and Walworth County until 10 a.m.
Find a Chicago area warming center near you
The high for Monday will be 12 degrees, which would break the record low high temperature for the day of 17 degrees set in 1890.
WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
The cold will bring dangerous wind chills, as low as -20 degrees for the morning commute. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.
RELATED: Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.