An ice storm that moved through the Chicago area Tuesday evening has created slick conditions for drivers Wednesday morning..An Ice Storm Warning was in effect until early Wednesday morning for much of the Chicago area. Around 4 a.m., rain was still falling in southern parts of the area.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee and McHenry counties until 9 a.m.ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out conditions on the Dan Ryan Expressway, where the pavement was wet and fog was reducing visibility.The storm has led to a number of schools to close Wednesday and many others are starting late.After rain ends to the south in the morning, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s before more rain moves in during the evening.