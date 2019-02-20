WEATHER

LIVE TRACKER: Chicago Weather: Winter snowstorm moves into area for morning commute

LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Winter storm moves into Chicago area

ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A morning winter storm is expected to dump between 1 to 3 inches of snow on the Chicago area and could make for a messy commute Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area. The advisory for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake (Ind.), Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana will remain in effect until noon.

For Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. For Boone and DeKalb counties, the advisory ill remain in effect until 6 p.m.

The snow is expected to continue through about the morning rush hour, transitioning to freezing rain and sleet between 6-10 a.m. and ending as light rain by 1 p.m.

The snow will be falling during the morning rush hour. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 280 snow vehicles in response to the storm, focusing on main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets if needed.

Areas South of the city are expected to get about an inch or less of snow, the city and areas west of the city are expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow and areas north of the city are expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowicewinter stormChicagoIllinoisIndianaWisconsin
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Overnight and morning snow, ice give way to rain Wednesday
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
More Weather
Top Stories
Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
Dad says woman confronted students during prom photoshoot
Roman Catholic Church leaders prepare for global meeting on clergy sex abuse
Ex-NFL player, college football star killed over parking spot
60 dogs rescued from South Korea arrive in Elmhurst
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Chicago AccuWeather: Overnight and morning snow, ice give way to rain Wednesday
Show More
Days after I-Team report, home monitoring fugitive busted at car wash
Development commission approves $800M in TIF money for Lincoln Yards
Sue the T. Rex undergoes CT scan
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Hiker stuck in quicksand at least 10 hours before rescue
More News