WEATHER

LIVE STORM TRACKER Chicago Weather: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening

LIVE STORM TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for most of the Chicago area, sparking a warning by FEMA for motorists to stay off the roads until the warning expires at 6 a.m. Wednesday due to extremely icy roads.

Between .10 and .25 of an inch is expected in the near south suburbs, Chicago and the northern suburbs. Sleet and freezing rain are expected. The area's last Ice Storm Warning was in December 2009.

The warning is for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties.
EMBED More News Videos

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Chicago area for Tuesday evening.



A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 6 p.m. until midnight for Kankakee and Livingston counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Ice and freezing rain will move into the western suburbs around 4-5 p.m. and will move into the city between 5 and 6 p.m. The freezing rain is expected to switch to rain before midnight.

Areas north and west of I-55 are expected to get the worst of the ice storm. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.

Click here for school, library closings

At 2 p.m., O'Hare Airport reported 91 cancellations and Midway Airport reported 51 cancellations.

ComEd says they have opened their emergency operations center and increased crew staffing ahead of the storm.

"ComEd has developed a plan and is prepared to have the necessary resources available to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues," said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. "Should there be any impact to our system, our employees will work around the clock to get customers restored quickly and safely."

To report a power outage to ComEd, customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericewinter stormwinter weatherCook CountyDuPage CountyDeKalb CountyGrundy CountyMcHenry CountyWill CountyKane CountyKendall CountyLaSalle County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow
Pipes burst at 2 facilities serving homeless, people with disabilities, after deep freeze
More Weather
Top Stories
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
The cost of Valentine's Day
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Navy Pier offers free Ferris wheel rides for Valentine's Day
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Naperville near I-88 and Route 59
4-year-old girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
Show More
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Shredded Banksy million dollar painting goes on display in Germany
Man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
More News