An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for most of the Chicago area, sparking a warning by FEMA for motorists to stay off the roads until the warning expires at 6 a.m. Wednesday due to extremely icy roads.Between .10 and .25 of an inch is expected in the near south suburbs, Chicago and the northern suburbs. Sleet and freezing rain are expected. The area's last Ice Storm Warning was in December 2009.The warning is for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties.A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 6 p.m. until midnight for Kankakee and Livingston counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.Ice and freezing rain will move into the western suburbs around 4-5 p.m. and will move into the city between 5 and 6 p.m. The freezing rain is expected to switch to rain before midnight.Areas north and west of I-55 are expected to get the worst of the ice storm. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.At 2 p.m., O'Hare Airport reported 91 cancellations and Midway Airport reported 51 cancellations.ComEd says they have opened their emergency operations center and increased crew staffing ahead of the storm."ComEd has developed a plan and is prepared to have the necessary resources available to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues," said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. "Should there be any impact to our system, our employees will work around the clock to get customers restored quickly and safely."To report a power outage to ComEd, customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).