Chicago Weather: 1 to 8 inches of snow expected starting Tuesday night | Live radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get your shovels out! The Chicago area is bracing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of wet, heavy snow before the end of the year.Snow began falling in the city around 3 p.m. and will overspread the rest of the Chicago area Tuesday evening.Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour at times, which will lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions from sundown through the evening.Snowfall amounts upwards of 4 inches are possible north of I-88, but only about 1 to 3 inches are expected across the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.The heaviest accumulations will be in the northwest suburbs, where some parts of McHenry and DeKalb counties could see as much as 8 inches of snow.Between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., the snow will begin to mix with sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch are also possible just inland away from the Lake Michigan shore.After 3 a.m., the precipitation will change to all rain as temperatures rise above freezing,Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with the highest snowfall amounts expected along I-88 and north. Areas in the city could see about two inches of snow.Chicago's snowplows and salt trucks are ready and crews will work Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, city officials said."Streets and Sanitation right now is anticipating anywhere from one to three inches throughout the course of the evening and depending on how the weather changes overnight, that could turn into sleet or rain and we are also anticipating the weather to get warmer beginning overnight as well, so that's going to help our situation," said Rich Guidice, executive director of OEMC. "Streets and Sanitation right now is planning to have somewhere around 200 trucks out in the late afternoon, early evening going into the night."Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions and periods of sharply reduced visibility late Tuesday afternoon into the early to mid evening.Some power outages are possible due to the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing and wind gusts up to 30mph.Commuters are likely see some slush on untreated roads Wednesday morning, but ice is not expected to be a problem.is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Boone, northern Cook, De Kalb, Lake, Lee, Kane, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Walworth County in Wisconsin.is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Central Cook; DuPage; Kendall; La Salle; Northern Will and Southern Cook counties.is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Southern Will in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.