Chicago Weather LIVE RADAR: 1-5 inches of snow forecast from winter storm moving into area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago weather is expected to get messy Friday afternoon with a forecast of several inches of snow as well as ice and freezing rain.is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and Kankakee counties from 4 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston counties.The winter weather comes roughly a week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.ABC 7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said snow is expected to develop by late Friday afternoon when temperatures reach below freezing.Between 1-3 inches of snow are expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.The city's northern suburbs can expect the most snow this weekend, Schwarz said.Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth to one-quarter inch are possible with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80.The Friday morning commute should be clear, but the weather might affect late afternoon and evening commuters. The system is expected to move out by Saturday afternoon.As of Friday afternoon, nearly 500 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and over 150 flights canceled at Midway.There is a ground stop at O'Hare for all arriving flights, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flights are still departing O'Hare with delays, but all flights bound for O'Hare are being kept at their destinations.Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.The Lake Shore Lakefront Trail is closed between Oak Street and Ohio Street due to waves and icy conditions, the city said in an alert about noon Friday.