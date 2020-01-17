Weather

LIVE RADAR: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area; several inches of snow, ice, freezing rain expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several inches of snow are forecast as a winter storm also packing ice and freezing rain takes aim on the Chicago area this weekend.

STORMCAST: Winter Storm Timing/Track

EMBED More News Videos

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. for far western counties, including Boone, De Kalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago.

The winter weather comes roughly a week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.

RELATED: Weekend storm damage seen through before and after photos of Chicago beaches
EMBED More News Videos

Last weekend's storm destroyed parts of Chicago's beaches, including the lakefront trail. ABC 7 took before and after photos at five beaches to show the changes over just a few day



ABC 7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said snow is expected to develop by late Friday afternoon when temperatures reach below freezing.

Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront; crews, lakefront communities work to repair damage
EMBED More News Videos

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The city's northern suburbs can expect the most snow this weekend, Schwarz said.
The Friday morning commute should be clear, but the weather might affect late afternoon and evening commuters.

RELATED: Falling ice shatters car window near former John Hancock building in Streeterville
EMBED More News Videos

A car was damaged Tuesday morning when falling ice shattered the back window of the vehicle near Magnificent Mile.



Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherboone countycook countylake countylake county indianadupage countywill countylasalle countymchenry countykane countykankakee countycoldwinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers among 5 shot at West Side barbershop
5 hurt after truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks: police
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
Vietnam War veteran gets unexpected help after calling crisis hotline
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Show More
WATCH: Chicagoans rate best, worst CTA seats
City aims to ban foam containers, plastic utensils at restaurants
City closes public access at 2 Rogers Park beaches due to erosion
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
Hidden camera found in staff bathroom of Northfield school, police say
More TOP STORIES News