LIVE RADAR: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area; several inches of snow, ice, freezing rain expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5857237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5845866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last weekend's storm destroyed parts of Chicago's beaches, including the lakefront trail. ABC 7 took before and after photos at five beaches to show the changes over just a few day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5846226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5849319" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A car was damaged Tuesday morning when falling ice shattered the back window of the vehicle near Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several inches of snow are forecast as a winter storm also packing ice and freezing rain takes aim on the Chicago area this weekend.is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. for far western counties, including Boone, De Kalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago.The winter weather comes roughly a week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.ABC 7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said snow is expected to develop by late Friday afternoon when temperatures reach below freezing.Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.The city's northern suburbs can expect the most snow this weekend, Schwarz said.The Friday morning commute should be clear, but the weather might affect late afternoon and evening commuters.Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.