LIVE RADAR: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area; several inches of snow, ice, freezing rain expected

STORMCAST: Winter Storm Timing/Track
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. for far western counties, including Boone, De Kalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago.
The winter weather comes roughly a week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.
RELATED: Weekend storm damage seen through before and after photos of Chicago beaches
ABC 7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said snow is expected to develop by late Friday afternoon when temperatures reach below freezing.
Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.
On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.
RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront; crews, lakefront communities work to repair damage
The city's northern suburbs can expect the most snow this weekend, Schwarz said.
The Friday morning commute should be clear, but the weather might affect late afternoon and evening commuters.
RELATED: Falling ice shatters car window near former John Hancock building in Streeterville
Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.