A 4.0 earthquake was reported just north of Amarillo around 8 a.m. Saturday.

AMARILLO, Texas --
An earthquake has shaken parts of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:04 a.m. Saturday about 9 miles north-northeast of Amarillo. The temblor was recorded at a depth of 3 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage isn't likely in quakes of magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.
