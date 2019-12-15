winter storm

Major winter storm brings heavy snow to the west

A pair of storms is bringing severe weather to huge chunks of the country.

A dangerous storm system marching east is bringing with it heavy snow across the central plains.

In South Dakota, white-out conditions are making it treacherous for drivers on Interstate-90. Strong winds blowing snow across the roadway with several inches falling so far.

In the northeast, lake effect snow is hitting hard making travel especially dangerous outside Erie, Pennsylvania.

On the coast, downpours drench Boston and force some drivers onto sidewalks to avoid the flooded streets.

Sever weather also impacted northeast Florida after an EF-1 tornado tore through the town of Elkton. Powerful winds whipped up to 110 miles per hour causing trees to be uprooted and roofs to peel off. The damage stretches for 20 miles.
