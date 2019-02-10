Mayor's office to release statement on city's response to extreme cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office is expected to release a report on the city's response to last week's extreme cold Sunday.
According to Emanuel's office, more than 70,000 well-being checks were made on residents during the extreme cold weather and five warming buses were deployed for the city's homeless population.
There were also 900 no-heat complaints, causing the city to take seven landlords to court.
Crews also fixed 17 water mains during the cold snap amid 751 calls from residents who did not have water.