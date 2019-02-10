Mayor's office to release statement on city's response to extreme cold

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office is expected to release a report on the city's response to last week's extreme cold Sunday.According to Emanuel's office, more than 70,000 well-being checks were made on residents during the extreme cold weather and five warming buses were deployed for the city's homeless population.There were also 900 no-heat complaints, causing the city to take seven landlords to court.Crews also fixed 17 water mains during the cold snap amid 751 calls from residents who did not have water.