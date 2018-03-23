WEATHER

Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Carden Corts is just in kindergarten but his weather report for class has already gone viral. (Storyful/Chralie Corts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carden Corts may just be in kindergarten, but he is already showing skills that could bring a new kind of energy to meteorology.

In a one-of-a kind weather report filmed for a school project, Carden and his weather simulator take viewers on a journey through different climates. Everything from hurricanes to spring break fun is covered in his Pokemon-sponsored Waverly Belmont Weather Report.

In the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video received more than 670,000 views.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherkindergartenfun stuffu.s. & world
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News