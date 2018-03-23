Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral

Carden Corts may just be in kindergarten, but he is already showing skills that could bring a new kind of energy to meteorology.In a one-of-a kind weather report filmed for a school project, Carden and his weather simulator take viewers on a journey through different climates. Everything from hurricanes to spring break fun is covered in his Pokemon-sponsored Waverly Belmont Weather Report.In the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video received more than 670,000 views.