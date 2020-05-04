accuweather

Eta aquarid meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May

What better way to celebrate May the Fourth than by catching a glimpse of a meteor shower? This year, the eta aquarid meteor shower peaks on the evening of May 4 into the pre-dawn hours of May 5.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, where viewers can catch up to 40 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight local time, according to AccuWeather. A nearly full moon will contest the shower, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Socially distanced drive-in theater a sign of normalcy during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 testing site opens in Back of the Yards neighborhood
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
Show More
New 'Twilight' book 'The Midnight Sun' release date announced
Big Ten forms mental health cabinet
22-year-old Chicago woman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
What to know about Illinois' 61,499 COVID-19 cases
Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film
More TOP STORIES News