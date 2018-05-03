WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Microburst caused South Side roof damage, NWS says

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a microburst caused damage to roof on Chicago's South Side. (WLS)

By , Tracy Butler, Leah Hope and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The storms were relentless overnight, causing damage across the city. The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a microburst caused damage to roof on Chicago's South Side.

The roof of a building in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood was ripped off, leaving dozens of people without a place to live. Fortunately, no one was walking by when the debris hit the ground.


The severe weather also chewed up the roof of a four-story apartment building at South King Drive and East 50th Street. Firefighters responded to make sure everyone was OK. CFD had to keep residents out of the building overnight because of the intense wind.



Twenty-four of the building's 96 units had to be evacuated as roofers and architects prepare to make repairs. The American Red Cross said it assisted 64 people Wednesday night.

Roofers are working to securely attach a tarp to the roof before more permanent repairs can be made.

Thick branches of a large tree came crashing down onto two cars parked on the street below at North Hamlin and West Leland avenues in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. Part of the tree extends all the way across the street, so police kept people from getting too close.

Lightning struck the back door of a house in the 2200-block of North Menard Avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The gutters appeared to have blown off where the bolt of lightning hit. Everyone in the house was safe.

Adele Cirlincione sent ABC7 Eyewitness News photos of property damage caused by the storm in southwest suburban Plainfield.


Despite the extent of storm damage across the area, no injuries have been reported.

Chicago area expressways and local streets were slick Thursday morning. Standing water was an issue for areas southwest of the city. Drivers were advised to budget a little more time for their commute, especially if they live in low lying areas or travel through them.

WATCH: Time-Lapse video of a wall of rain arriving in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Watch a wall of rain move into Chicago from the top of the Willis Tower.


ComEd officials said as of 5 a.m. Thursday, 5,200 customers were without power systemwide. The impacted customers were mainly in Chicago and northern region.

Both Chicago's Water Reclamation District and DuPage County have implemented their flood-control strategies following heavy rains, monitoring reservoirs in McCook and Bloomingdale respectively.

More storms could move through the area Thursday night, especially after 4 p.m. when chances increase for strong, isolated storms to return. Large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours are primary concerns.

The weather was affecting operations at Chicago's airports. As of 5:15 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays of 1 hour and 50 minutes and 292 flights canceled, while Midway International Airport reported delays of less than 15 minutes and 34 flights canceled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormtrafficfloodingChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News