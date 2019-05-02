Chicago Weather: More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in southern, western suburbs

Rain began moving through the area around 7 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 5 p.m.
In Lisle Thursday, Carl Doerr's backyard looks more like a lake.
"Now you see the water comes into about 20 feet of the rear lot line property," Doerr said.
Doerr's home sits nearby a branch of the DuPage River.
"Water is not a problem until it gets in your house. That happens all over in the low areas," Doerr said.
Stormwater management teams have been in action for 72 hours since DuPage County was hit with five inches of rain water and counting.
Crews focused on pumping that water out of residents' yards as many like Tracy Lyons keep a close eye on the level of the DuPage River.
"We are worried about the river, .because if the river goes out we are all in trouble," Lyons said.
Stormwater crews tell ABC-7 the peaks of the rivers in the county are finally nearing their highest level, sitting lower than they did on Wednesday.
The high water levels in Naperville have closed down the riverwalk. With more rain on the way, city crews are preparing for even more flooding.
The city roped off the walkways downtown to stop people from getting too close to the dangerously high waters.
Floodwaters are covering a number of busy roads in the south and west suburbs.
In Plainfield, the residents are worried about the DuPage River, which keeps on rising and pushing water closer to homes.
Niles and Lisle are dealing similar situations, with several inches of water covering parks, streets and flooding garages and basements.
"There is supposed to be more rain coming, so if that does come down hard enough we could be in a little bit of trouble," said Plainfield resident Corinne Coffindaffer.
In Orland Park, police said a number of streets remain closed Thursday morning.
The Will County Forest Preserve District said the following preserves and trails are closed: Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve, the lower portion of Hammel Woods - Route 59 Access and the dog park at Hammel Woods, the DuPage River Trail at Black Road, sections of the Hickory Creek Bikeway, Sauk Trail Reservoir, the eastern portions of Whalon Lake and Rock Run Rookery, and Evans-Judge Preserve. Updates will be posted on the forest preserve's website, ReconnectWithNature.org.
Parts of Starved Rock State Park are submerged and areas of the park are closed down.