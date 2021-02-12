Chicago Weather: 1-4 inches of snow forecast beginning Friday evening, with bitter cold this weekend

Snow showers are expected to pick up as the evening rush hour winds down and continue into Saturday afternoon, with accumulations of one to four inches of snow expected.
After the snow, temperatures will continue to plunge, with wind chills of -30 expected on Sunday.
The city of Chicago urging everyone to prepare for this weekend's extreme cold. That includes wearing several layers of loose, warm clothing and keeping your head, hands and feet covered outdoors.
To keep your pipes from freezing, the city recommends letting water drip from your faucets.
If you're driving, have a full tank of gas, flashlights, blankets, snacks and water in your car in case of emergency,
For people without heat, or who don't have adequate shelter from the cold, the city will have two overnight warming centers: One at the Garfield Community Service Center on South Kedzie Avenue and the other at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center on South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Both will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday
In addition, the city has dozens of other locations where people can seek shelter during the day, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, public libraries, Park District locations and local police departments.
To locate a center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.
The city also asking people to shovel and salt in front of their homes and businesses and to check on neighbors.
Fire officials also remind people to make sure their smoke detectors are working - citing a recent rash of fatal fires and offering a reminder not to use stoves for heat and to keep space heaters at least three feed away from anything combustible.
