California mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Northern California

A San Francisco mother and son discovered under feet of snow near the Kirkwood condo complex where they were staying. (KGO-TV)

By
KIRKWOOD, Calif. --
A California mother and son were discovered under several feet of snow near the Northern California condo complex where they were staying.

The mother and her son were calling it a day, heading back to their condo when the snow came crashing down on them.

Olga Perkovic, 50, and her 7-year-old son Aaron Goodstein had finished their last run of the day at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Deputies say they took a different path to get to their condo, through a wooded area. But moments after reaching the Edelweiss condo complex, snow slid from the roof.

Perkovic and her son ended up buried in three feet of snow.

To those who knew the mother and son, the tragic accident comes as a shock. Aaron was a first grader at French American International School in San Francisco's Hayes Valley.

