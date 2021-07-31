mudslide

Colorado mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway, with 30 trapped in a tunnel

EMBED <>More Videos

Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. -- More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday.

The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night. Those in the tunnel were stuck for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Garfield County Sheriff's Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.


The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations center for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Stowe said. No injuries were reported.

The transportation department has accounted for 108 people, including 29 in the tunnel, who were stuck on the highway overnight. Between 65 and 70 people remained stranded at a rest stop Friday afternoon as crews worked to punch a safe passage through the debris.

Mike Goolsby, a regional director for the transportation department, said the area was affected by about 10 slides, some 12 feet (4 meters) deep and up to 150 feet (46 meters) wide.

"I'm very grateful that no one was hurt. ... We've tried our hardest not to have people in the canyon when these flash flood warnings hit, but it was the best case scenario for all of us based on the outcome this morning," he said.


Glenwood Canyon has cliffs towering up to 2,000 feet (610 meters) above the Colorado River, making it prone to rockslides and mudslides. In recent weeks, rain over the area burned by a wildfire last summer has triggered frequent slides, resulting in closures of I-70, Colorado's main east-west highway. Those closures have mostly occurred before the storm moves in, to prevent people from being trapped.

On Thursday, the canyon had temporarily closed earlier in the day as one storm cell approached but had reopened by the time a second storm cell moved in, which led to the vehicles and their passengers getting trapped.

Transportation officials say the section of interstate is expected to be closed at least through the weekend because of the significant cleanup underway and because of heavy rain in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercoloradou.s. & worldmudslidehighwayssevere weather
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MUDSLIDE
At least 19 missing after mudslide sweeps into Japan's Atami city
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
Sinkhole opens on California highway, traps car in mud
TOP STORIES
Chicago, Cook Co. announce 'universal' indoor mask guidance
IL reports 2,348 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Sox fans celebrate Kimbrel trade; Cubs fans lick wounds
Lollapalooza COVID: Day 3 of fest includes new mask requirements
No power at Skokie apartment building after fire
4 hurt, 1 seriously in Jackson Park shooting: CPD
Geneva triathlete helps Team USA win silver
Show More
Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars
Long Grove covered bridge struck by truck again
Hire Chicago kicks off Monday with focus on manufacturing careers
Chicago Weather: PM stray storms possible Saturday
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
More TOP STORIES News