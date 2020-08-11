tornado

Chicago tornado: EF-1 confirmed in Rogers Park; 5 other Illinois tornadoes confirmed by NWS

Neighbors work to clean up tornado damage
By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a small tornado touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side before moving over Lake Michigan and becoming a waterspout.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app

The weather service classified the storm as an EF-1 tornado after surveying the damage. Estimated peak winds reached 110 mph and stretched three miles, according to a tweet.



The last EF-1 tornado in Chicago was on May 29, 1983, on the city's Southwest Side, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott. The storm started near South Pulaski and West 31st Street and traveled NE for three miles.

Five other tornadoes were also recorded in the greater Chicago area Monday by the NWS. An EF-1 with winds up to 90 mph touched down in Lake County and traveled 3.75 miles over state lines to Kenosha County in Wisconsin. At the same time, an EF-0 hit Lake Geneva and traveled 3.3 miles, carrying winds of up to 80 mph. Another EF-0 was also reported on the southwest side of Rockford just after 2:30 p.m., with peak winds of 75 mph and traveling 1.5 miles.





Wheaton and Lombard also saw EF-1 tornadoes with winds up to 90-95 mph, NWS tweeted.




The weather was a rare event known as a derecho, which is a strong thunderstorm complex of straight-line winds that is on or hitting parts of an area over hundreds of miles. To meet the criteria of a derecho, the weather event must travel upwards of about 250 miles, however, the storm that descended on the Midwest Monday traveled more than 600 miles, Scott said.

EMBED More News Videos

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in the greater Chicago area Monday.



As residents emerged to begin cleaning up, Jarvis Avenue was nearly impossible to navigate. The street is a tangled mess of gigantic trees, with many uprooted and splintered.

Wendy Istvanick hunkered down on her ground floor as the tornado passed overhead Monday.

"I grew up in Wisconsin, heard tornadoes come through - like a roof blown off here and there - but never saw anything quite like this," she said.

"you never think you're going to get a tornado in Chicago," said fellow resident Brent Caburnay.

Caburnay said it didn't take long for the storm to move through, but it left a lot of damage on Fargo Avenue.

"You could hear this uproar of wind and it came from, just, below and started moving everything up," he said.

Residents in the epicenter on Jarvis said they are still finding it hard to believe they experienced a tornado.

Victoria Lockhart said when the weather took a quick turn for the worse right at 4 p.m., she grabbed her family and sheltered in the bathroom.

"We tried to make it to the basement, but by the time we got close to the backroom door, the wind started coming in so we couldn't even make it there," she said.

WATCH: High winds down signs, trees, damage buildings


EMBED More News Videos

A line of strong storms with extremely strong winds led to widespread reports of damage in the Chicago area Monday afternoon.



Volunteers with a group called My Block, My Hood, My City hit the streets to help clean up along Jarvis, bringing others from all over Chicago to help with them. Several city blocks were covered in debris.

"We're really just trying to clear out the sidewalks, things that we the city can't necessarily get to right away," volunteer Molly Frank said. "[ There is] a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood, so doing what we can."

"I love their mission and I haven't done any volunteer work for them, but having seen it and having time, I thought it would be a good idea to come out and try to help," said Kathy Maloney.

While the storm tore apart the neighborhood, it unified the neighbors.

"I know that there's a lot of areas affected right now and we can make kind of a small difference," said fellow volunteer Kali Ulmer.

"When you're with people and you're helping people, you just do better. It means a lot to both of us. We just wanted to help," said Beth Farrell.

One couple says they are grateful for all the help after a tree crashed down on their roof.

Neighbors come together to help clean up after Rogers Park tornado
EMBED More News Videos

As volunteers and neighbors continue to remove tornado debris from the streets and sidewalks of Rogers Park one couple is waiting things out.



I ran around, I was closing windows, and I'm not even sure if I remember the crash of the tree falling on us. It just happened so quickly," said Tim Devore.

As far as he knows, there isn't major damage from the fall, but moving the mature tree will not be an easy feat.

"We have this tree precariously resting on our house so we're unsure what's underneath it right now. None of the windows are broken, the rain gutters are probably damaged," he said.

"We had no water coming inside the house so that tells us there may be roof damage but it's not punctured to where we're getting rain in the house, so that's good," said Devore's partner Doug Kuper.

During the tornado, Devore was inside the home while Kuper was a couple of miles away on their boat. As soon a Kuper heard what happened, he said he headed straight home.

"Everybody was safe, that was the main thing," he said with relief.

WATCH: Storm downs massive tree in Lincoln Park


EMBED More News Videos

Severe storms and extremely strong winds downed a massive tree in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.



The storm that whipped through Chicago brought winds that topped 80 miles per hour. During the height of it, video shows parts of a roof blowing off a building north of Addison near Lake Shore Drive.

Several old trees also came down in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. One of them uprooted the sidewalk and fell on top of a few parked cars.

"It's a car," said Efram Simon, whose Jeep cushioned the landing for a large tree near Byron and Wayne. "You can get insurance to take care of any of the damages. Most important thing is that no one's hurt, no one's injured."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoillinoiswisconsinindianawrigleyvilleold irving parkroscoe villagerogers parkwheatonrockfordlombardpower outagestormweathertornadoaccuweather alertsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ComEd power outage leaves 338K across Chicago area in dark
TORNADO
ComEd power outage leaves 338K across Chicago area in dark
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Heavy rain moves through Chicago area
Strong storms cause heavy damage, power outages in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting task force established as Chicago cleans up devastated downtown businesses
Mayor faces criticism over city's widespread looting response plan
Woman rescued by Good Samaritans after storm topples tree on car
ComEd power outage leaves 338K across Chicago area in dark
Some activists worry Chicago looting could set back lasting police reform
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Show More
Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Woman killed, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run
Illinois reports 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Tuesday
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News