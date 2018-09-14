At least 150 people have needed rescuing from the rising waters in New Bern, N.C., caused by Hurricane Florence. The flood has already trapped cars and inundated buildings. The level is expected to rise another 2-3 feet on Friday morning.Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday in Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 and is "nearly stationary" near the coast, AccuWeather reports.AccuWeather meteorologist Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern in the video above.