Weather

Severe storm triggers flash flood emergency around New Orleans ahead of tropical weather

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A tropical weather system was expected Wednesday to develop into a storm that could push the already swollen Mississippi River precariously close to the tops of levees that protect New Orleans.

The low pressure area was over water, south of the Florida Panhandle early Wednesday and was expected to strengthen into a storm as it moved west through the Gulf's warm waters.

Forecasters say parts of Louisiana could see up to 12 inches of rain by Monday, with heavier amounts possible in some spots.

Mississippi and Texas were also at risk of torrential rains.

The National Weather Service said New Orleans is protected to a river level of 20 feet, but it was forecast to rise above flood stage to 19 feet by Friday.

Though much of the heaviest rain isn't expected until the weekend, the broad area of disturbed weather in the Gulf was already producing strong thunderstorms over Louisiana on Wednesday. Those storms prompted tornado and flash flood warnings Wednesday morning in the New Orleans area. The weather service said up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the area.

RELATED: Hurricane predicted to make landfall this weekend | Houston is in the cone
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianafloodingstormrainstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Felony misconduct charges dropped against Chicago officer
2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more
Serial bank robber arrested after attempted repeat heist in Loop: feds
Chicago agrees to $65m deal to leave stadium
Show More
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey
5th annual Taste of Evanston kicks off Sunday
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal drinking straw
Labor secretary addresses handling of Epstein sex trafficking case
More TOP STORIES News