Chicago Weather: Another winter storm expected Friday, bringing more snow, ice, rain

Big waves combined with the freezing temperatures to create some slick spots for runners and bicyclists along Chicago's Lakefront Path Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the season's first major winter storm, another is expected in the same week.The new year will get off to a messy start. A second storm Friday is expected to bring more snow, ice and rain to the area, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.You can expect to see a little bit of everything - rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow - and precipitation will change throughout the day depending on where you live, Mowry said.A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will move into the southwest suburbs between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., reaching the city after 10 a.m. Ice accumulations will be highest in places like LaSalle, Morris, and Pontiac, but Naperville, Joliet and Kankakee could also see significant icing.Like earlier this week, the highest snow amounts are expected in the northwest suburbs, which could see another 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow.In Chicago and along the lakefront, east winds Friday will help keep temperatures above freezing for most of the storm. Mowry said there will be no ice and just a chance for some snow later in the evening for areas immediately along the lake and several blocks inland.The National Weather Service has issued afrom 10 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb and Will counties. It extends until only 6 p.m. Friday for Kankakee County.Much of Northwest Indiana is also under auntil Friday night. In Lake and Porter counties, it extends until 1 a.m. EST Saturday.Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Livingston counties are under auntil midnight Saturday.