winter storm

Chicago Weather: Another winter storm expected Friday, bringing more snow, ice, rain

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the season's first major winter storm dumped several inches of snow and some freezing rain on the Chicago area, another is expected in the same week.

The new year will get off to a messy start. A second storm Friday is expected to bring more snow, ice and rain to the area, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

WATCH: Latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

You can expect to see a little bit of everything - rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow - and precipitation will change throughout the day depending on where you live, Mowry said.



A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will move into the southwest suburbs between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., reaching the city after 10 a.m. Ice accumulations will be highest in places like LaSalle, Morris, and Pontiac, but Naperville, Joliet and Kankakee could also see significant icing.



Like earlier this week, the highest snow amounts are expected in the northwest suburbs, which could see another 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow.

In Chicago and along the lakefront, east winds Friday will help keep temperatures above freezing for most of the storm. Mowry said there will be no ice and just a chance for some snow later in the evening for areas immediately along the lake and several blocks inland.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb and Will counties. It extends until only 6 p.m. Friday for Kankakee County.

Much of Northwest Indiana is also under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday night. In Lake and Porter counties, it extends until 1 a.m. EST Saturday.

Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Livingston counties are under a Winter Storm Watch until midnight Saturday.

WATCH: Icy conditions take down bicyclist on Chicago's lakefront path
EMBED More News Videos

Big waves combined with the freezing temperatures to create some slick spots for runners and bicyclists along Chicago's Lakefront Path Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydekalb countydupage countykendall countykane countylake countymchenry countywill countylake county indianaporter countyicefloodingwinter stormsnowlake michiganwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Chicago winter storm dumps snow, ice, rain
Chicago winter storm dumps snow, ice, rain
Winter storm could dump 1 to 5 inches of snow
Dashcam video shows EMS workers move out of the way of speeding truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
Chicago urges residents to celebrate New Year's Eve safely
Show More
Indiana AG says no charges recommended in fetal remains case
Carjackings more than double in 2020
Online dating tips for the new year
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
TSA screens more than 1 million passengers for 5th straight day
More TOP STORIES News