Weather

2 heat-related deaths reported over the weekend, officials say

CHICAGO -- The weekend's heat wave contributed to at least two deaths Saturday, bringing the total of heat-related deaths this season to three, according to autopsy reports from the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Bettye Richmond, 71, and 54-year-old James Alighire died July 20, the medical examiner's office said.

Richmond died about 9:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Polk Street. in Homan Square on the West Side, the medical examiner's office said. Alighire died about 3:41 p.m. at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

RELATED: Excessive Heat Warning continues for area

The primary cause of death in both cases was coronary atherosclerosis, the medical examiner's office said, but "heat stress" was a contributing factor in both.

Earlier in the month, 87-year-old Leona T. Serafin died in Bucktown on the North Side, the medical examiner's office said.

She was pronounced dead July 5 in the 2100 block of West Shakespeare Avenue and died from organic cardiovascular disease with probable heat stress as a contributing factor.

The National Weather Services issued an excessive heat warning from July 18 through July 20. On July 19, the temperature in Chicago never dipped below 81 degrees - a new record low for that day.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagobucktownhoman squareheatheat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News