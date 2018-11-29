WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Overnight snow creates slick roads for morning commute Thursday

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Roads across the Chicago area are slick Thursday morning from some overnight snow.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Edens Expressway, where there were some slick spots, but traffic was moving smoothly.
Overnight, the conditions led to some crashes, including a car sliding into a pond in the 6100-block of South Cornell Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry.

The driver said the slick conditions caused him to swerve off the road and into the water. Authorities said he is doing okay.
Both state and local police reminding everyone to slow down as the morning commute begins. The rain and snow flurries could be an issue in certain spots that are not treated but should not be a big issue.
