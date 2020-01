Overnight temperatures bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 Chicago Stormtracker is out getting a first look at roadway conditions as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight wind chills created bitter temperatures Sunday for much of the Chicago area.The National Weather Service issueduntil 10:00 a.m. for areas in north central Illinois and northwest suburbs including Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock and Cary.Temperatures around the city and suburbs dropped down to the single digits and wind chills made the morning feel much colder including as cold as minus 25 in some areas."We didn't walk out, we ran out screaming to the car. Because that's how cold it was outside," resident Ron Caroll said.Sunday temperatures mark the coldest day on record since March of last year.Almost 300 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Saturday, as a major winter storm dumped snow on the city and suburbs. The City of Chicago issued a weather alert for residents on how to prevent frozen pipes during overnight temperatures.1. Maintain proper heat in your home.2. Make sure there is warm air circulating in any area where there are water pipes. This includes garages and unheated areas of your home.3. Insulate pipes, particularly those outside or on the perimeter of the house.4. Remove all garden hoses from hose bibs and cover the bibs with Styrofoam insulating caps.So far, at least 21 cold-related deaths have been reported this winter season, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.For more water safety tips visit www.chicago.gov/water From the CDC: How to Stay Safe from Hypothermia & Frostbite From AAA: Winter Driving Tips