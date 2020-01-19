Weather

Overnight temperatures bring bitter cold, Wind Chill Advisory issued for some counties

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight wind chills created bitter temperatures Sunday for much of the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory until 10:00 a.m. for areas in north central Illinois and northwest suburbs including Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock and Cary.

Temperatures around the city and suburbs dropped down to the single digits and wind chills made the morning feel much colder including as cold as minus 25 in some areas.

"We didn't walk out, we ran out screaming to the car. Because that's how cold it was outside," resident Ron Caroll said.

Sunday temperatures mark the coldest on record since March of last year.

Almost 300 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Saturday, as a major winter storm dumped snow on the city and suburbs.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Chicago Stormtracker is out getting a first look at roadway conditions as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chicago area.



ACCUWEATHER: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather

The City of Chicago issued a weather alert for residents on how to prevent frozen pipes during overnight temperatures.

To prevent pipes from freezing:
1. Maintain proper heat in your home.
2. Make sure there is warm air circulating in any area where there are water pipes. This includes garages and unheated areas of your home.
3. Insulate pipes, particularly those outside or on the perimeter of the house.
4. Remove all garden hoses from hose bibs and cover the bibs with Styrofoam insulating caps.

If pipes do freeze, do not use candles or any open flame to thaw them. Instead try a hair dryer or heating pad.

So far, at least 21 cold-related deaths have been reported this winter season, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

HOW TO STAY SAFE THIS WINTER:

For more water safety tips visit www.chicago.gov/water

From the CDC: How to Stay Safe from Hypothermia & Frostbite

From AAA: Winter Driving Tips
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherboone countycook countylake countylake county indianadupage countywill countylasalle countymchenry countykane countykankakee countycoldwinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
One-time murder suspect in death of boy, 10, released
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold Sunday with wind chills up to minus 20
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial held without bail: records
Kitten keeping warm under SUV hood adopted by Palatine car dealership employee
Mourners honor Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Show More
Chicago teen places 4th in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Suburban Chinese restaurants gear up for New Year celebration
Girl, 17, killed in Englewood shooting ID'd: ME
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Quick Tip: Chicago ranks No. 3 in nation for bed bugs, make sure your home is safe
More TOP STORIES News