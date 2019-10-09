Peak Chicago fall foliage colors expected in coming weeks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The cooler weather is swooping in but there are still a lot of green leaves and not too many signs of fall colors just yet.Chicago has seen some beautiful days to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous weather lately, and that's exactly what thousands of folks were doing at the Morton Arboretum."[I] walk around looking at the various colors. There aren't a lot yet, but it's starting to turn," said Linda Haacksma."We haven't seen a lot of fall foliage yet so we're hoping to see a little bit today," said Adrienne Groff.The type of weather we've been seeing is actually ideal to enhance the fall colors that will be coming out in earnest over the next several weeks, according to ABC7 Chicago's Meteorologist Larry Schwarz."This weather is perfect for promoting the fall color. We like these bright sunny days with cool evenings, and that is really going to help bring out the red in our trees," said Dr. Christy Rollinson at Morton Arboretum.Due to the wet weather we saw for much of the summer most trees are not stressed, causing them to show very little in the way of premature color.You may be able to see some maple and ash trees beginning to change, but it will still be a few weeks before we see peak color. The change will happen quickly over the next several days and weeks, but the trees that will be last to change will be those near the lake and in the city."Mid to late October as you get into the city where it is a little bit warmer, it gets a little bit later. But the next couple of weeks is when we normally expect peak fall color," Dr. Rollinson said.As long as we don't get a major wind storm, the fall foliage should continue into early November.