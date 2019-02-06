Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago photographer is hoping a striking image he captured during last week's Polar Vortex will help draw attention to the plight of the homeless during the city's brutal winter months.
Michael Calabro took his portrait of a homeless man named George last Thursday, when the windchill in Chicago reached -39 degrees.
The photo shows George's face covered in frostbite and icicles coating his beard. Even though he is smiling in the portrait, George told Calabro "I'm in a lot of pain."
"I met George a few years ago when his face was blackened from frostbite. I expect his face to get worse in the next few days once the frozen skin dies and starts to slough off," Calabro said in an email to ABC 7 Chicago.
The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless estimates that there are 80,000 others like George.
If you are homeless or know of some who is and wants shelter, call Chicago City Services at "311" or (312) 744-5000.