HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence size is 'chilling, even from space,' astronaut writes

Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''

Hurricane Florence is so big that it can only be captured with a super wide-angle lens from space, one astronaut said.


As he posted the awe-inspiring shots, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency wrote that staring down "the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane" is "chilling, even from space."

Gerst isn't the only one sharing compelling images of the monster storm. NOAA posted GIFs from the GOES East satellite, including a lightning map of several systems over the Atlantic.


Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the Southeast later this week.
