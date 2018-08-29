Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans Aug. 29, 2005

1 / 25

Photo/JOHN BAZEMORE
August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

The 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina came just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodinghurricane katrinaphotoshurricane harveyhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Handcuffs removed from Jacob Blake's hospital bed, lawyer says
30 Illinois counties reach COVID-19 'warning level'
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Payroll tax holiday may come with strings attached, financial experts warn
Neighborhood Nuptials offers COVID-19-friendly weddings
West Loop Oprah mural nearly complete
Man wanted for groping woman in Edgewater: police
Show More
Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team says he acted in self-defense
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen's murder
Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215
Chicago Weather: Cooler, sunny Saturday
More TOP STORIES News