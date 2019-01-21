WEATHER

PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon 2019 seen across the world during lunar eclipse

EMBED </>More Videos

Sky gazers were treated to a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood wolf moon on Sunday night.

Sky gazers were treated to a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood wolf moon on Sunday night, in which sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere lit the celestial body in a dramatic fashion and turned it red.

What is a Super Blood Wolf Moon?
EMBED More News Videos

Super blood wolf moon - It sounds ominous. What is it? It's a total lunar eclipse!



Watchers in North and South America, parts of Europe and western Africa, who were lucky enough to have clear skies, saw a total lunar eclipse -- but eastern Africa and Asia observed a partial eclipse.

Hundreds of people came out late on Sunday night or early Monday morning to witness the event, capturing images of the super blood wolf moon and sharing it on Twitter.

What's behind the name?
EMBED More News Videos

Never heard of a super blood wolf moon? Here's what the name means.



CNN's George Engels shared images of the lunar eclipse taken by his father William on an iPhone between 2.25 and 2.40 am from La Carolina, 12 miles west of Maldonado, Uruguay.



ABC7 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Larry Mowry tweeted his view of the eclipse in Chicago.



The full eclipse began at 4.40 am in the UK and appeared red at 5.12 am, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

Watchers in Britain managed to find a break in the cloudy skies early Monday morning.

Tenerife, a Spanish island off West Africa, was treated to a great sighting.

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles shared an image of the rusty-colored moon -- which was to be the last total lunar eclipse visible in the United States until 2022.

SEE ALSO: Don't miss these astronomical events in 2019

The total lunar eclipse, which happens less than once per year on average, coincided at the same time as a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is full and closest to Earth in orbit.

The moon was in perfect alignment with the sun and Earth, with the moon on the opposite side of Earth from the sun.

Earth cast two shadows on the moon during the eclipse. The penumbra is the partial outer shadow, and the umbra is the full, dark shadow.

When the full moon moved into Earth's shadow, it darkened, but did not disappear. At the peak of the spectacle, sunlight passed through Earth's atmosphere and lit the moon, making it appear to glow red.

This happens because blue light undergoes stronger atmospheric scattering, so red light will be the most dominant color highlighted as sunlight passes through our atmosphere and casts it on the moon.

So where does the "wolf" part come in? Each moon has its own name associated with the full moon. In January, it's known as the "wolf moon," inspired by the hungry animals that howled outside of villages long ago, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

RELATED: The story behind full moon names

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernaturenasaspacesciencemooneclipse
Related
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl, 12, killed after snow fort collapse in Arlington Heights ID'd
Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle
Police investigating suspicious death in Morton Grove
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Police investigate new development in murder of 2 girls in Delphi, Ind.
Police: Mom overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm
Show More
Chicago commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King with events across city
Police: 4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Police warn of Englewood carjackings
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
More News