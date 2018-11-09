WOOLSEY FIRE

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A police officer directs traffic at a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. (Richard Vogel/AP Photo)</span></div>
Tens of thousands of homes are under evacuation orders as two wildfires, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, burn through Southern California.

The Woolsey Fire erupted northeast of Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a nightclub shooting earlier this week, and then raged through the Santa Monica Mountains, heading to the ocean. The Hill Fire, which is now 10,000 acres, is burning northwest of Thousand Oaks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfirecal fireWoolsey FireVentura County
WOOLSEY FIRE
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area
Find a Chicago area warming center near you
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
Northwestern issues security alert after incidents on Evanston campus
Chatham hit-and-run driver injures pregnant passenger, strikes Cook Co. Sheriff's vehicle
Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores, including Chicago area locations
Firefighter rescued after floor collapse during fire in South Side duplex
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in California
Mother of teen kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Community mourns 12 victims killed at Borderline Bar & Grill
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
More News