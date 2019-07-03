Chicago Weather: Pop-up thunderstorms bring torrential rain, flash flood warnings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pop-up thunderstorms across the Chicago area Tuesday night brought torrential rain and flash flood warnings.Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties are under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m.The heavy rains also soaked the White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers, which had to be postponed.There have been some reports of minor damage, along with several reports of flooding. Stop and go traffic was reported on the Stevenson Expressway, both inbound from Harlem Avenue to Pulaski and outbound from Ashland Avenue to Pulaski, all due to flooding.Power outages were reported in Cook, DuPage, Kane and McHenry counties, with the Wheaton and Naperville areas looking like they had the most.ComEd said they had 1,700 outages as of 9:30 p.m., mostly west and north of Chicago. ComEd said high winds are still impacting their ability to do assessments and they expect work to restore power to begin in the morning.As of 9:50 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 179 cancellations and delays averaging 49 minutes, while Midway International Airport reported 21 cancellations and delays averaging 60 minutes.