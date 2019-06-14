Chicago Weather: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves on Lake Michigan;

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5345183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5344802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> High winds led to some trees and light poles on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement Thursday for high waves along Lake Michigan.The Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until midnight. The Beach Hazard Statement was also previously in effect for Lake Michigan beaches in Cook and Lake counties in Illinois until 4 p.m.Waves of five to eight feet high were forecast in Cook County and seven to 10 feet in northwest Indiana. There was also the possibility of strong rip currents as well.As of 1:15 p.m., the Lakefront Trail was closed south of Fullerton Avenue (2400 N. Lakeshore Drive) to roughly Belden Avenue (2100 N. Lakeshore Drive) due to high waves, the Chicago Park District said.Lake Michigan is only 8 inches away from its all-time record high set in October of 1986, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.High winds led to some downed trees and light poles on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.The downed trees were seen in the 3500-block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, where a light pole damaged at least one car.A car ended up on its side after a driver struck a median in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue Wednesday night. The driver reported low visibility. Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.