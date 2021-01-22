Chicagoland area expected to see weekend of light snow followed by largest snowfall so far of 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first round of snow is expected to come through the Chicagoland area through the weekend followed by more snow Monday.Saturday will be chilly with single digit temperatures. Christmas Day was the last time the temperature was a single digit low.Snow will likely begin Saturday evening around 5 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.Light snow is expected Sunday and amounts will likely total one to three inches with higher numbers near the Wisconsin line.Monday could be the largest snowfall of the year so far. However, the system appears to be slowing down, according to ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler. This could impact the p.m. rush more than the a.m. commute, Butler said.