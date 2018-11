Before Sunday's storm there will be some light rain coming in Friday night into Saturday morning. But temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s near 50 degrees. This will be somewhat mild compared to recent weather, but with a gusty south wind, it won't quite feel like it is near 50 degrees.Messy weather expected on Sunday in the Chicago area and much of the Midwest. A strong low pressure system will move out of Missouri Sunday morning. The track of the low pressure system is still uncertain. But there will likely be a swath of heavy snow from this system.Rain will spread into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday morning. Rain will transition to snow from west to east sometime during the afternoon or evening on Sunday. How early that changeover occurs will determine how much snow we see. Could be very little or a heavy snow.Rain arrives. Temps in the low 40s.Rain will change to snow from far west toward city during the afternoon. When this changeover occurs is uncertain and may not happen until Sunday Evening or even night in some areas. Temps in the 30s.Rain will change to snow for all areas where it has yet to do so. Accumulating snow is likely for most areas during this time frame. How much? Depends on the change over time. Temps falling into the 20s.Temps in the 20s. Messy morning commute with some snow still falling and slick spots on roads from snow during the overnight hours.On the map below the area that is shaded in dark blue could see totals greater than 4"+. If the heavy band of snow shifts south, parts of Northern Illinois could see that much too. But still too early to have any clear indication of how much snow is possible.