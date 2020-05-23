Chicago Weather: Severe storms cause damage, power outages, flash flooding across Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6207166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joliet residents are cleaning up neighborhoods after a severe storm brought heavy rains and strong winds through the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Major cleanup is underway after strong winds, large hail and heavy rains tore through communities across Illinois.In Joliet, strong winds knocked large trees onto homes. Neighbors picked up tree branches and tried to unclog storm drains while flash flooding persisted.Amy Jalata and her family were hiding in the basement when a tree smashed onto their roof."I thought no one would help us but I saw people coming and was touched by our kindness," she said.Across the Chicagoland area, crews worked to restore power after lines were torn down during the storm.Hail hammered homes and left behind more damage.In Crest Hill, high winds ripped the roof of a building, leaving large pieces of debris and shingles behind.Chicago faced the threat of "ping pong size hail" and strong winds late Saturday afternoon. But clear skies later emerged, along with a rainbow.Just east of Peoria in Eureka, heavy rain flooded roads.remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. It was issued just after 12:30 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Illinois' Cook County and Indiana's Lake County until 10:45 p.m. due to heavy rainfall.A Tornado Warning was issued for Will County and part of Cook County from around 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Residents in New Lenox, Frankfort, Fernway, Mokena, Homer Glen, Tinley Park, Oak Forest, Sunny Crest and Homewood were asked to take cover, according to ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.ABC 7 Chicago's AccuWeather meteorologists predicted scattered and severe thunderstorms, some with tornadoes, would cross parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from midday Saturday through the afternoon.Thunderstorms with very large hail and severe wind will affect parts of the northern and southern Great Plains.Saturday's projected severe weather comes after much of the area saw significant flooding last weekend.That flooding was pervasive, shutting off power at Chicago's Willis Tower and causing suburban residents to dry out their basements.Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.