earthquake

Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits north of New Zealand, triggers tsunami watch

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency said the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands, it said. It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts
Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
CTU: Teachers approve deal to reopen CPS classrooms
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Deadly Bloomingdale hotel shooting leads to business license suspension
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Dallas Mavericks stop playing national anthem at home games
Show More
Joyride in stolen bus ends in South Shore crash: CPD
R&B singer R Kelly's NY trial pushed over COVID-19 concerns
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
Drug overdose deaths spike amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News